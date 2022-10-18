Dr. Billie A. Pennings

GALVESTON, TX — Dr. Billie A. Pennings, aged 101, departed from this world on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Houston, Texas. Born in Hilo, Hawaii on July 15, 1921, Billie grew up in Australia and Portland, Oregon. After attending the University of New Mexico, Billie held numerous jobs in the San Francisco area at the beginning of World War II, including at Kodak processing V-Mail, in a lab at Kraft Foods, and as the first woman hired by the National Weather Service to launch weather balloons.

Driven by the desire to get back to her beloved Australia and to "do her bit" for the war, Billie attended Radio School and obtained her Radio Operator's License. Unable to join the US Merchant Marine, (women were not allowed), Billie joined the Norwegian Merchant Marine and served in Allied convoys, including sailing in the South Pacific to Guadalcanal and Iwo Jima, for which she was recently awarded The Congressional Gold Medal. After the War, she joined the US Merchant Marine and continued to serve on US Merchant ships well into the 1950's, when she decided to take another bold career step and attend Veterinary School at Auburn University, where she graduated in 1958, the only woman in her class.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription