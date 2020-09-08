Ranieri
Funeral mass for Linda Ranieri will be held today at 11:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Old Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Schuler
Graveside services for Davene Schuler will be held today at 10:00am at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston, TX under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.