Funeral services for Saturday, February 5, 2022 Feb 4, 2022

Fuentez, Jr.
Services for Antonio Fuentez, Jr. will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City

Faison
Services for Anita Faison will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Ave. La Marque, 77568
