TEXAS CITY — Dell Lamar Bundy, 61, of Texas City passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family. He was born January 30, 1960, in Texas City to Isaac and RoseMary Bundy. He attended school in Texas City, Texas and graduated from Texas City High School in 1978. Later, he furthered his studies at College of the Mainland.
Dell (known to others as Big Dell, Dellbob, Homie, and Double L) was a resident of Texas City for over 58 years. He was a lifetime member of St. Mary of The Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City and a member of Men's A.C.T.S.
Dell enjoyed bowling, riding his jet ski, singing to his music, dancing, spending time with family and friends, lending a helping hand, and cheering at all sporting events, especially when his daughter and the Green Bay Packers were playing.
He is preceded in death by his father, Isaac Bundy, his grandparents, and his father-in-law, Jose R. Hernandez. Dell is survived by his wife of 24 years, Mary Elizabeth Bundy; mother RoseMary Bundy; son Derreck Reed (Jeff); daughter Samantha K. Bundy (Derek); sisters: Joyce Bundy Chamberlain and Barbara Bundy Selvera (Keno, Jr.); brothers: Dale "Little Dale" Bundy and Eric Bundy (Nancy); mother-in-law Guadalupe Hernandez; sisters-in-law: Tina Campbell and Cindy Mayes (Craig): brother-in-law Jose A. "Tony" Hernandez (Janet); and numerous nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, and close friends.
A visitation will be on Friday, January 28, 2022 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm at the Crowder Funeral Home La Marque. The funeral service will be at 7:00pm on Friday with Deacon Gerry Weiser officiating.
The Bundy family wishes to extend our most sincere gratitude to HCA Mainland, HCA Clear Lake, Dr. McClure, M.D. Anderson Houston, Trinity Hospice, all of his caregivers, family, and friends who have carried us through this most trying time.
