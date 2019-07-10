Mary L. Clark Murphy Simpson was the second oldest of five children. She was born to the union of the late Leslie Clark, Sr. and Alice Hamilton Clark, on January 29, 1928, in Manhattan, NY. Mary was a long-time resident of Galveston, TX, and relocated to Texas City, TX.
She was a dedicated member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and attended Holy Rosary Catholic Schools. She was an usher and member of the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary.
Mary was a graduate of Central High School, class of 1945, a member of the Blue and White Battalion, and a Drum and Bugle Corps majorette. She was a graduate of the University of Texas Medical Branch Licensed Vocational Nurses, class of 1968. Also, a graduate of College of the Mainland’s first class of Licensed Substance Abuse Counselors, class of 1991.
Mary was employed at UTMB as a pharmacy tech from 1964-1967, and at St. Mary’s Hospital 1968-1980, in the department of Psychiatry as a charge nurse. After relocating to Texas City, TX she was employed at Mainland Medical Center being a charge nurse as well. She continued working after retirement and was employed at the College of the Mainland as a receptionist, she often assisted many students to receive their GED, as she worked in the Senior Aide Program 1997-2002.
Preceding her in death was her beloved father and mother; husbands, Clarence S. Murphy and Arthur R. Simpson; son, Michael L. Murphy; grandson, Carlton S. Edwards Jr.; brother, Leslie Clark, Sr.; niece, Nichol Taylor; and long-time friend, Willie Mae Frenchwood.
She leaves loving memories to those she loved, and to those that loved her. Her son, Larry C. Murphy, Sr. and wife Rose; daughters, Kathleen Murphy Varner and Diana Murphy Davis. Brother, Joseph O. Clark, Sr.; sisters, Anna Clark Curtis and husband Bernard, and Elizabeth Clark Taylor. Also 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. with a church service to begin at 11:00 a.m. Services are being held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church 1420 31st Street, Galveston, TX, 77550. Services are under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900.
