Abraham Holloway passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020. He was born September 19, 1951 in Galveston, TX to Emma and Clifford Thompson. He was a 1970 graduate of Ball High School where football was his passion. He loved his purple and gold which fueled his love for the Minnesota Vikings.
At an early age, he accepted Christ while being a member of Live Oak Baptist church under the leadership of Rev. G. W. Barron. He attended Prairie View A&M University and then later went on to join the Navy in 1972.
Abraham is survived by his loving and devoted parents, Emma and Clifford Thompson; two children that loved him, KaKesha Holloway and Calvin Holloway. His sister, Rose Charles (Michael); Aunt Ruby Davis; 4 apples of his eyes, granddaughters, Desarai, Devyn, Dylan Holloway and Gisele Simmons. Niece; Ronisha Ward, Nephews; Dendrick Thompson and Michael Charles. Numerous devoted cousins and friends in the Houston and surrounding areas and his close best friend, Ronnie Ward.
Special thanks to the Medical staff and nurses at the Michael Debakey Veteran’s Memorial Hospital in Houston, Tx.
Funeral Services will be Monday, October 26, 2020 at Bible Way Baptist Church 1223- 32nd street, Galveston, TX 77550. Viewing will be held from 9am to 10am with services beginning at 9:15am. Internment will be held at 1:30pm at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77038.
Services entrusted to the
Oscar Johnson Funeral Home
415 Berry Rd. Houston,TX 77022
713-695-3313
"Serving Every Family As Our Own"
