Louis Vincent Ciaccio, Sr.
GALVESTON—Louis Vincent Ciaccio, Sr. age 97 of Galveston passed away Monday March 25, 2019 at the Meridian in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Joshua Clayton Curry
GALVESTON—Joshua Clayton Curry age 30 of Galveston died Sunday March 24, 2019 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, www.CarnesBrothers.com
John Joseph Koleng, Sr.
SANTA FE—Mr. John Joseph Koleng, Sr., 72, passed from this life Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Santa Fe. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Ethel Lee Jones Leigh
Ethel Lee Jones Leigh 88,passed away March 24,2019 at Gulf Health Care surrounded Daughter and family. Services are pending with Wynn Funeral Home.
Helen Lucile Moses
Helen Lucile Moses, 77, of Texas City, Texas passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300
Robert L. Rodriguez
Robert L. Rodriguez, 72, of Galveston, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at UTMB Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
