TEXAS CITY, TX — Albert Sifuentes, 79, of Texas City, Texas passed away on October 19, 2022. He was born in Brownsville, Texas on September 17, 1943 to Jesse Sifuentes, Sr and Delfina Sifuentes. He was married to Barbara Sifuentes for over 10 years.
Albert graduated from Kirwin High School in 1962. Then he joined the Marine Corps in 1964. One of his favorite things to do was to gamble! He loved watching Dallas Cowboys football games with friends and family. He also enjoyed giving back to the community by providing meals to elderly who lost their mobility.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Albert is survived by wife, Barbara Sifuentes; children Ydalia Johnson, Florencio Flores, Jr, Albert Sifuentes, Jr, Fabian Sifuentes, Diane Alaniz, and John Alaniz; grandchildren Jimmy Solis Jr., Jennifer Solis, Richard Martinez, Kelly Flores, Jeryle Johnson, Jr, Julian Flores, Avery Alaniz, and Maia Kinzer; siblings Benny (Donna) Sifuentes, Imelda (Al) Carrillo, Isabell (Hector) Rivera-Velez, Jesse (Lena) Sifuentes, Jr, Hilda (Celso) Garcia, Gilbert (Rebecca) Sifuentes, and David (Wanda) Sifuentes; numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life for Albert will be held in the chapel on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home in Webster, Texas. A committal service in the cemetery will immediately follow the chapel service and then a reception to follow.
