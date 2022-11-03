Albert Sifuentes

TEXAS CITY, TX — Albert Sifuentes, 79, of Texas City, Texas passed away on October 19, 2022. He was born in Brownsville, Texas on September 17, 1943 to Jesse Sifuentes, Sr and Delfina Sifuentes. He was married to Barbara Sifuentes for over 10 years.

Albert graduated from Kirwin High School in 1962. Then he joined the Marine Corps in 1964. One of his favorite things to do was to gamble! He loved watching Dallas Cowboys football games with friends and family. He also enjoyed giving back to the community by providing meals to elderly who lost their mobility.

