Carole Wiltrout

LEAGUE CITY — Carole Janet Chiles Wiltrout, 86, was born February 28, 1935 and passed away Monday, June 28, 2021. Carole married Carl Stanley Wiltrout on October 23, 1968. She is preceded in death by her husband Carl and her son John Thomas Collier. She is survived by her son James and wife Regena Collier, daughter Marilyn Elizondo; Grandchildren Misty and Jess, Samantha and Todd, Amy and Jeff, Patricia and Michael, Ethan and Becky, Madeleine and Hunter, Patrick, Melissa and Frank; Great Grandchildren Hailey, Tyler, Payton, Ashlyn, David, Adrian, Jase, Alec, Tara, Tori and Bryce.
Carole graduated from the University of Houston with a BA in Social Sciences. She retired as a Social Worker at the Texas Department of Human Resources. Carole enjoyed dancing and was a member of the Two Left Feet Dance Club. Carole was a friend of Bill's. She loved to travel and learn about new cultures. She excelled at bridge and many other table games. She liked to work crosswords, logic, jigsaw and other puzzles. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and needlework of all types. Carole loved playing the piano and directed adult and children's choirs at different times in her life. Her favorite artist was her husband, Carl Wiltrout, who left a treasury of lovely paintings. Most of all, Carole enjoyed time with her family.
Honorary pallbearers are Todd Totty, Jeff Racy, Mike Parrent, Frank Considine, Jess Erlund, Tyler Totty, Ethan Wolters and Hunter Johnston.
A graveside service will be held on July 12 for family members at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to your favorite charity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.