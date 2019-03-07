Brian Parrish passed away peacefully in Texas City, TX on February 28, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born December 12, 1949 to Dudley & Mary (Louvier) Parrish.
He was a Masonic of John Mitchell Lodge 1401 AF & AM, Santa Fe, TX. He was a husband, father, grandpa, papa, uncle, brother and friend to so many. He lived life to the fullest, enjoyed gambling, hunting and fishing. Also enjoyed going to the VFW Post 5400 and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3789 to visit with friends.
Brian always had a joke to tell, and always put a smile on your face no matter what the circumstances were and never knew a stranger.
Brian is preceded in the death of parents, brother, uncle, mother-in-law and great-grandson.
He is survived by wife, Linda Parrish of Santa Fe, TX; daughters, Rhonda & Russell Boren, Mackey Farrah, Lisa & Dennis Jolly, Tina & Milos Mladan; sons, Brian Parrish, Jr. and Ray and Deedee Baker; sister, Barbara and Royce Thomas; brother, Dudley and Dorothy Parrish, 17 grandchildren and 12 great- grandchildren; loving dogs, Killer and Sweet Pea, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to a charity of your choice.
Visit Brian’s webpage at carnesfuneralhome.com
