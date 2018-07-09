Mary Ann Reilly passed away peacefully on July 8, 2018 after a brief illness. She was born in Galveston, Texas on November 27, 1938. She graduated from Ball High School and the University of Texas. She worked in the Development Office at UTMB and was a volunteer at Holy Family Parish.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Cora May Michaelis.
Survivors include her daughter, Anne Reilly, her daughter and son-in-law, Margaret and Jack Franklin, and her grandchildren: Erin, Quentin and Cole Franklin.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 11 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church with a visitation from 8:30 - 10 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Family Parish.
