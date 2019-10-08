Billie Jean Hooter Moore
On April 25, 1939 a formidable force began her journey, Billie Jean Hooter Moore was born this day on the Ouachita River in Bosco, Louisiana and remained close to the water for the next 80 years. Her early years were filled with both joy and grief, but she always found strength in the arms of her family.
Billie Jean was always a leader, the first of 11 children, the first female Texas City commissioner, first female Mayor of Bayou Vista, leaders of many girl scout troops and softball teams, president of little league football and drill team instructor. She was a successful business woman at Knox Interest which lead to her real estate career and entrepreneur achievements. She is remembered in the community as an ever-present, cheerful face, always willing to lend a helping hand.
As a daughter and a sister, at the age of 5 she stepped up to love and care for her brothers after the passing of her mother Violet Spillers Hooter. Throughout the years, as her family grew, she continued to be a Big Sister who loved her 10 younger siblings and kept them on the right track. She was blessed with 3 children, James Benjamin Moore (spouse Linda), Deborah Marie Schoppe (husband Joe) and her son who precedes her in death, Michael Earl Moore (wife Cathy). When grandchildren came along you could always find Billie Jean on trips and outings with Joey Susan (husband Shawn), Ashley Marie, Jamie Kathleen (husband Neilson), Amanda Lynn, Samuel Friedrich (fiancée Julie), and Michael Earl II (Gabby). As her family grew even larger those outings included her Great Grandchildren - Daisy Jean, James Donovan, Levi Friedrich, Violet Lucille, Iris Elizabeth, Jayce Benjamin, Roy Earl, Bobby Earl, Sebastian James and Riah Ann.
Billie Jean took every opportunity to travel and cruise, she always enjoyed the ocean breeze and seeing new sights, countries and cultures, while some of her favorite places were Alaska, the Mediterranean and Roytan. Above even those wonderful places were great memories were made, her most favorite places to be was with her family at The Hooter reunions, Louisiana and at her home in Bayou Vista on her deck in the sun!
On October 3, 2019 she was greeted at the pearly gates by her Son, Michael Earl Moore; father, Will Faulk Hooter; two loving mothers, Violet Spillers Hooter (being united with her for the first time since she was 5) and Marie Gashette Hooter; sister, Signa Carol Reed; brother Robert Dean Hooter. Also joined by many grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Born on the river and lived on the gulf, Billie Jean’s life was a force to be reckoned with, she made her transition in peace and with grace.
Her life will be celebrated with a visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Texas City Dike, First Ladies Pavilion from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. with a Procession from Emken-Linton starting at 4:00 p.m. Burial will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Galveston Memorial Park.
