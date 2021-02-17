Here it is Steve
Steven Adams; 60 years, 6 months, 3 days of Bedias, TX; passed away at his home on Monday; February 1, 2021. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Steven was born on July 29, 1960 in Texas City, TX to Johnnie and Joan (Hein) Adams and he was employed by World Energy in Galena, Park, TX.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents; his niece, Leah Miller; and his nephew, John Michael Adams. He is survived by his wife, Gaye (Snowball) Adams; his daughters, Mercedes Rackley (Joe), Brandi Boring (David), and Lily Miller; his son, Chase Wilson; his grandchildren, Seth, Kylee, Kendalyn, and Nathan; his siblings, John Adams and Debra Adams; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family is thankful for the care provided to Steven by Brazos Valley Hospice and memorial may be given to Brazos Valley Hospice (502 West 26th Street; Bryan, TX 77803) in memory of Steven.
Family and friends may share an online condolence or a special memory at www.dayfuneralhome.net.
