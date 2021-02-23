CHARLESTON, WV — April 10, 1951 — February 20, 2021
Alfred Muñoz, 69 of Charleston, WV, formerly of Parkersburg, WV passed away at home on February 20, 2021 after a hard fought battle against cancer.
Al was born in Galveston, TX, and graduated from Ball High School In 1969. Al retired from the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, Local Union 899 of Parkersburg, WV where he acquired his Journeyman’s Certificate in 1976. Al had many passions that included working with his hands, fishing, hunting, swimming, listening to his music and enjoying the company of his friends and family. His relaxed and loving manner will always be remembered.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Celia Muñoz, his brothers, Fred Jr., Romeo and Edward.
AL is survived by his partner and companion, Charlene Vaughn of Charleston; Brothers, Alonzo (Winnie) Dickinson, TX, Joe (Gracie) Temple TX, Rudy (Nancy) Houston, TX, and Arthur (Royce) Albuquerque, NM; sisters, Rose (Robert) Beamer, Woodlands, TX, Virginia (Sam) Vasquez Baytown, TX , Linda (Rodney) Jones Beaumont TX, Mary Helen Ramirez, La Marque, TX, Anita (Simon) Hughes, Houston, TX and Alice Nall of La Marque, TX. Ex-wife, Debbie Pence, Parkersburg WV, daughters; Kachina and Melba, Parkersburg, WV ;sons, Joe (Mika) and Noah, Parkersburg, WV, and Fisher of California. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends to cherish his memory.
Memories and condolences can be shared by visiting www.barlowbonsall.com
