Josephine Arcidiacono, 98, of Galveston, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. She was born October 19, 1922, in Apalachicola, Florida but was raised in Aci Trezza, Sicily. Josephine returned to the US after the war and married Louis Arcidiacono, settling in Galveston to raise their family.
Josephine was a good and caring mother who loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She especially loved teaching her grandchildren how to cook. She was also a member of the Grandma's Club.
Josephine was preceded in death by her husband, Louis; her four sisters; and one brother. She is survived by her four daughters: Lena Davis, Sandra Roberts, Mary Claus, and Antoinette Nichols and husband, Michael; son, Sammy Arcidiacono; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; extended family members, Landon Roberts, Ken Claus, and Jack Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Josephine's family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 am, Thursday, October 29, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A short celebration of Josephine's life will begin at 10:45 am with funeral mass beginning at 11:00 am. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum in Dickinson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Josephine's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.