Mary Henderson Williams

DENTON, TX — Mary Henderson Williams ( Mary Frances Reeg) was born February 6, 1936 to Louis J. and Mary Frances (Muecke) Reeg in Galveston,TX. She died Monday, September 26, 2022 at the age of 86.

She graduated from Galveston Ball High School in 1953 and The University of North Texas (then North Texas State College) in 1957. She married Porter W. Henderson Jr. in 1956. Following his untimely death in 1973, she married Donald R. Williams in 1976. Following a brief battle with cancer, Don passed away in 2007.

