DENTON, TX — Mary Henderson Williams ( Mary Frances Reeg) was born February 6, 1936 to Louis J. and Mary Frances (Muecke) Reeg in Galveston,TX. She died Monday, September 26, 2022 at the age of 86.
She graduated from Galveston Ball High School in 1953 and The University of North Texas (then North Texas State College) in 1957. She married Porter W. Henderson Jr. in 1956. Following his untimely death in 1973, she married Donald R. Williams in 1976. Following a brief battle with cancer, Don passed away in 2007.
Mary is survived by her sister Bitsy of Coleman; her children, Porter Wyatt Henderson III (Karen) of Overland Park KS, and Laura Frances Henderson Wisdom (Whip) of Sanger, Texas; step children Donna Williams Permann (Alan) of Rockland, Idaho, DeeAnn Williams of Flower Mound, Texas, Donald R. Williams Jr. (Michelle) of Sanger, Texas, Debbie Williams of Salt Lake City, UT, Doris Williams Ruelas (Paul) of Corinth, Texas, and Mary and Don’s adopted daughter Ann Smith Williams of Cross Roads, Texas, and numerous beloved grandchildren , great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Mary was an elementary school teacher in Austin and Denton and taught preschool at the Denton Christian Preschool. Mary was an active volunteer in her church, for Delta Gamma sorority, Good Samaritan Village and Denton Christian Preschool among others. She loved to travel and spend time at her cabin near Creede, Colorado.
Mary’s request was to not have a formal service, but to have a party. Please join the family for a celebration of Mary’s life on Sunday November 13 between 11:00AM and 1:00PM at the Denton Woman’s Club Building. In lieu of flowers donations may be to Denton Christian Preschool or the charity of your choice.
