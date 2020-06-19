William C. McMillan, Jr. entered eternal life on June 11, 2020 with Ruth, his wife of 51 years, by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. & Mrs. W.C. McMillan, Sr.
William graduated from Ball High School in 1948. While attending high school, he played on the tennis team and continued this love throughout his life playing tennis with his good friend, Louie Runge. After high school, William joined the Air Force and was stationed in Japan. He later went on to attend college for 2 years until leaving to help care for his family after the passing of his father. He helped run the family business and care for his mother. William went on to work for IBM for 19 years and then to American Indemnity Insurance Company where he retired.
William will be sadly missed by his wife: Ruth McMillan; four step-children and their spouses: Billy Beshears (Leigh); Mike Beshears; Janis Murphy (Don); Carol Allen (Mitchell); 7 grandchildren: Ryan Beshears (Megan); Alexandra Swing (Chase); Robyn Majors (Aaron) Jenna Beshears; Austin Allen; Cody Beshears; April DeMeo (Mike); 6 great-grandchildren: Matthew Beshears; Sarah Jackson; Gunner and Aisley Swing; Ethan Majors and Landyn DeMeo. He is also survived by his sister Barbara Fabian.
William was very much a family man and spent his leisure time at family gatherings, playing tennis, and he and his wife Ruth enjoyed going to dinner with his lifelong friends Louie and Patsy. He truly appreciated their friendship over the years.
