Daniel Kenneth Clark, 95, of Galveston, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019, in Texas City, TX.
He was born July 20, 1924, in Houston, TX and served as a Corpsman in the US Navy during World War II. Daniel later served in the US Navy Reserves during the Korean War. He worked for 25 years in shipping, distribution, and logistics for Thomas J. Lipton. He also worked as faculty for a major university, retiring in 1997.
Daniel was preceded in death by his daughter, Carol Clark.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Clark; and daughter, Peggy Hunkins and her husband, Curtis.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, January 31st, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Fr. Stephen Payne as Celebrant. Private interment will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Daniel's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
