James R. Traylor, 85, of Texas City, passed away Sunday, August 12, 2018 at his home in Texas City, Texas.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 17, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Park East. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 16, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City Texas.
James was born January 5, 1933 in Maydelle, Texas. He was owner of Traylor Refrigeration Inc. for 28 years. He was a very hard working, self-made business man.
James was a very loving husband of 46 years to his beautiful wife Jean. He was the best dad a daughter could ever have! James was a wonderful loving grandfather and super papaw to his only great grandson, Asher Ace. James was a super caring man and anyone who knew him always thought the world of him. He was an avid deer hunter and loved to run trot lines at his lake house in Mathis, Texas. James will leave all his family and friends with so many wonderful memories that will be cherished always and forever.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Jean of 46 years, his parents, Willie D and Georgia Traylor; brother, Herman Traylor and grandson, Jason Jones (Peanut).
Survivors include daughter and son in law, Shirlene (Denae) and David Lee Fountain; son and daughter in law, Michael and Sherry Jones of Houston, Texas; granddaughter, Kimberly Jones of Houston, Texas; grandson, Brendon Gaige and wife Amber of McKinney, Texas; great grandson, Asher Ace James Gaige (P2). His two loving care providers Janet Garner and Caprice West; his best friends Bobby and Judi Tillison, AJ and Linda Alexander, James Stevens and Inga Davis plus many family members and friends; his two beloved pets, Ladybug and Buddy that will miss him dearly. Special thanks and gratitude to his hospice nurse Kimberly Clark.
Pallbearers are AJ Alexander, Brendon Gaige, James Doherty, Nathan Mounts, Bobby Connor, Bill Kesinger and Honorary Pallbearer, Burt Mounts.
