March 13, 1940 - May 9, 2020
Mrs. Della Mae Collins 80, of Texas City, Texas passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born March 13, 1940 in Logansport, Louisiana to Luther Collins Sr. and Alberta Collins.
Mrs. Collins is preceded in death by her loving parents, Luther and Alberta Collins; sister, Louella Collins; and four brothers: Rev. Jesse Collins, Verlin Collins, Willie Collins and Rev. Robbie G. Collins.
Della Mae Collins leaves precious memories with her children: Darrell D. Collins, Kathleen Collins and Cynthia Collins Cummings; grandchildren: Andrew L. Collins, Krysten D. Garner and Brandon I. Sims; great grandchildren: Andree L. Collins and Adri'ana L. Collins; brothers: Harvey Collins, Bobby (Eleanor) Collins, and Luther (Velma) Collins Jr.; as well as a host of other relatives, extended family and friends.
A funeral service for Mrs. Collins will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at McBride Funeral Home in Texas City, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque. Rev. Johnson will officiate the funeral service.
