Megan Lou Ann Ficklen, 21 of Deer Park,TX passed away Saturday November 28, 2020 on route to the hospital in Houston, TX. Megan was born to James Ficklen Sr. and Deanna Phillips on March 18, 1999 in Houston, TX. She is a current resident of Deer Park but formally of Bayview, TX.
Megan is preceded in death by her grandparents Anglia Gearing, Robert Phillips and aunt Virginia Ficklen.
Ms. Ficklen is survived by her mother Deanna Hearn and her husband James Hearn; Father James Ficklen Sr.; sons Walter Lopez and Vincen Lopez; sisters Hannah Roberts; Darrian Hearn; Makynzi Ficklen; Haven Ficklen; brothers James Hearn; John Hearn and Johnathan Hearn. Aunts Shelia Weaver, Tonia Maining, Paula Phillips; Uncle Tommy Manning; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Our dear sweet Megan we will miss you beyond words. You were a loving mother to your baby boys and everyone you knew. Your big heart and trust in the world around you took you from this earth too soon. The way you loved people and all creatures on earth is so precious and rare. You were stronger than most other including me because you forgave and understood so easily. I’m going to miss you butterfly! We will never be the same here on earth without your beautiful eyes and smile. Your loving heart will always beat inside of me and I will keep you with me until we meet again on the other side. Arby the family dog says thanks for saving his life and all the countless animals you helped. You are an angel baby girl.
Love Always Momma
