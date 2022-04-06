GALVESTON — Donald Eugene King, Sr., age 83 passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022. He was born in Galveston, Texas on June 12, 1938. He was a graduate of Ball High School and attended college in Waxahachie, Texas. He worked for the U.S. Post Office here in Galveston and also worked at Marathon Oil as an operator until he retired. After retirement Donald enjoyed volunteering at the 1898 Grand Opera House and taking various music lessons. He was also a member of Moody Memorial Methodist Church and participated in numerous church outings. Donald was graced with a larger than life personality and never met a stranger. He enjoyed joking with anyone that would listen and was always ready to help anyone in need. He was a holy man that read his Bible every day. His greatest joy was being with his family. He will be sadly missed by all of those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents Freddy and Callie Ballard; and brother Delvin King.
He is survived by his children, Donna Jean Harrington (Jeffory Harrington) Elizabeth Anne King, (Paul Santucci Jr.) Emily Marie King (Adrian Perez) Donald Eugene King, Jr.(Carrie King) and Frederick Joseph King (Suzanne Estrada); grandchildren, Annabelle Rose Santucci, Angel Aleman, Adrian Perez Jr, Gabriella Perez, Callie Perez, Corey Fleener, Logan Harrington, Cole Harrington, Hailey Elizabeth Crawford, Cannon Alexander King, Mason Hunter King, Katerina Marlene King, Kaitlyn King, Beau Nicholas Lobodin and Bianca Lobodin; the mother of his children Armandina King Locke; and numerous other family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Moody Memorial Methodist Church at 11:00 A.M., with Reverend Alicia Besser officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Adrian Perez, Paul Santucci, Jr., Michael Mize, Corey Fleener, Cannon King and Beau Nicholas Lobodin. Honorary pallbearers will be Tony Bliss, Ladislov Klos, Edward Dozart and Edward Tunski.
