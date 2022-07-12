GALVESTON — Mary Catherine (Kay) Everling, 88, of Galveston, Texas passed away peacefully on July 5, 2022. Kay was born on September 7, 1933, in Galveston to the late Gerard John Everling, Sr. and Catherine Louise Everling. A lifelong Galvestonian, Kay graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1951 where she met her best friend, Betty Lynch Williamson. The two remained lifelong friends and shared many adventures together. Kay completed the radiology technology program at University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) and then worked 35 years in the Department of Radiology before retiring in 1991. She was a life-long member of St. Patrick Catholic Church where she was active in the Altar Society and the Ursuline Alumni. Kay loved playing bingo, bridge, mahjong, and bunco. She was an avid traveler who took many cruises and trips with her family and friends.
Kay is survived by her sister-in-law, Sarah Everling of Galveston, nieces Stephanie Everling of Galveston, Patricia Murphy and husband Edward of Fort Worth, Texas, Kathleen Everling of Galveston, Paula Dittrich and husband Vernon of Tomball, Texas, great-nieces Jennifer Murphy and Olivia Dittrich, and great-nephew Ryan Murphy. She was preceded in death by her brother, Gerard John Everling, Jr. of Galveston, her nephew Philip Gerard Everling of Waxahachie, Texas, and her great-niece Allison Dittrich of Tomball, Texas.
Kay’s family will receive visitors at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Friday, July 15 at 10:00 am followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 am concluding with interment at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston. All visitors are requested to wear masks out of respect to the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kay’s memory to the Ronald McDonald House, the American Cancer Society, or the charity of your choice.
