Kenneth Kolt Kraus, 56, of Texas City, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
Kenneth Kraus was born April 25, 1962 in Galveston, Texas. He was an Electric Motor Mechanic who enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing pool.
He is preceded in death by parents, Wilmer Stanley Kraus and Norma Jean Kraus; brother, Thomas Eugene Kraus and nephew, Steven Eric Kraus.
Survivors include wife, Theresa Kraus; son, Sean Kraus and wife Renee; daughter, Desiree Johanson and husband Martin; grandchildren, Skylar Kraus and Marshall Johanson; sisters, Linda Kraus Hall and Wilma Kraus Moore and brother, Steven “Bubba” Kraus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.