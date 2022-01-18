GALVESTON — James Wade Doraty, 81, of Galveston, Texas passed away late Friday night January 14, 2022, at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, Texas.
James W. Doraty was born April 20, 1940, in Bagwell, Texas to Gladys and Jack Doraty. Shortly after James was born, his family moved to Galveston, Texas where James lived much of his life. At the age of 17, James made the heroic decision to join the USMC where he served his 1st tour of 4 years. James then joined the 1st police academy of the Galveston Police Department, during this time he met and married his beloved wife, Judith Elizabeth Doraty, in 1963, they wed for 42 years until her unfortunate passing of lung cancer on January 15th, 2005. In 1967, James left for South Vietnam where he served his 2nd tour of 16 years, before retiring and living numerous years in Texas City, Texas. He also lived in Missouri to serve as a patrol man of Pulaski County Police Department and Captain of Laclede County Sheriff’s Department. After his wife’s unfortunate passing, he moved to Texas City, Texas to live with his brother, Jerry Doraty, and his sister-in-law, Judith Doraty, for the remainder of his life.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jack Doraty, and his mother, Gladys Allen Doraty-Hooten; his wife, Judith Doraty; daughter, Cindy Doraty; brother, Jack Doraty; and sisters Joann Russell, Jannette Bares, and Jennifer Caso.
Survivors include his son, Jonathan Doraty and daughter in law, Tami Doraty; his grandchildren, Chloe and Jonathan Doraty, Shannon and Josh Brooks, and Michael Tindle; brother, Jerry Doraty and sister-in-law, Judith Doraty; niece, Jerrie Lynn Doraty and her husband, Guy Gilmore; niece, Jennifer Lambright and her husband Chris Lambright; nephew, Jeffrey Doraty and his wife Misty Doraty; and many more nieces and nephews, with an abundance of great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society, in honorable memory of his wife.
