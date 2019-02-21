Funeral Mass for Jose Martinez will be held today at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Burial will follow the service at Calvary Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Oneta Hawkins will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock.
Celebration of life services for Ivory Anderson will be held today at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Mt. Olive Baptist Church under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
A Funeral Mass for Jesusa Armond will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, in La Marque under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.