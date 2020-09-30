Pamela Jaggers Brown, 67, of Dickinson, Texas, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020. Pamela was born to loving parents Tom Jaggers and Charlotte Jaggers Hucks on April 5, 1953 in Eldorado, Arkansas. Pamela grew up in La Marque, Texas and graduated from La Marque High School in 1971. Following high school, Pamela attended Baylor University and graduated in 1974. She continued to be an avid Baylor fan throughout her life. That same year, 1974, she and husband Bill Brown, Jr. were married. Pamela began her long teaching career at La Marque ISD and then moved to Dickinson ISD (Silbernagel Elementary) shortly after. She retired from Dickinson ISD after 38 years of teaching. Pamela was also known as an active member of Nassau Bay Baptist Church in Houston, Texas. Pamela was loved dearly by her family and friends; and the strong love and kindness she provided will be irreplaceable.
Pamela is preceded in death by her parents Tom Jaggers and Charlotte Jaggers Hucks, and her stepfather Al Hucks. She is survived by her husband, Bill Brown, Jr. of Dickinson, Texas; son, Kevin Michael Brown and wife, Hollie, of Flower Mound, Texas; daughter, Dr. Karen Hutcheson of Louisville, Kentucky; and sister Monica Jaggers of La Marque, Texas. Also, she will be greatly missed by her six grandchildren, who were the light of her life; Karlie Renae Brown, Kade Michael Brown, Kashiku Hutcheson, Lemlem Hutcheson, Isaac Hutcheson, and Kaleb Hutcheson.
A visitation for Pamela will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 9:00am-10:00am at Nassau Bay Baptist Church (18131 Nassau Bay Dr, Houston, TX 77058). A funeral service will follow at 10:30am at Nassau Bay Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Pamela Brown can be made to the Dickinson ISD Education Foundation.
