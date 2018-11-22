On Saturday, October 17, 2018, in Verona, Italy, Rebecca Thagard Hughes left this life very much the way she lived it: full of energy and joy, enthusiastic and looking forward to the next of life’s adventures.
Rebecca was born in Newnan, Georgia on November 23, 1939 to Rebecca Mildred (nee Bentley) and Warren Thomas Thagard III. She’s was a graduate of Byrd High School in Shreveport, Louisianna. She attended and graduated from Southern Methodist University where she met and fell in love with David Gelert Hughes. They married on July 1, 1961 and were married for 57 years. They have two daughters, Rebecca Bentley Hughes and Alexandra Hughes. They were blessed with four grandchildren: Joseph (Lee) Bentley Jaworski, Rebecca (Sasha) Alexander Jaworski, Rhoads Canady Wilson and Cresson Alexandra Wilson. She loved them dearly.
Rebecca’s life was shaped by her enthusiasm for sharing knowledge. This began with her teaching French in Dallas’ Thomas Jefferson High School. Her love for France, its language, culture and history continued all her life. For 11 years she shared this passion with many through SMU’s School of Continuing Education with her lecture series: The History of Paris As Seen Through Its Art and Architecture. Through this program, she led trips to Paris and the Loire Valley. Later she shared that knowledge with her grandchildren through many travels, from their earliest years up to the present.
Rebecca’s love of history, art and architecture inspired her design career. From 1968 until 2017, she combined taste, imagination, communication and humor to bring beauty and joy to her clients’ lives and homes. She became one of the most sought-after decorators in Dallas and completed projects all over the United States. Rebeca was well loved by her clients and her sources in the design trade, many of whom became life-long friends.
She is predeceased by her parents and her parents-in-law Gelert Hughes and Merene Hughes of Dallas and niece Kathleen Ann Ramey.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, her children and grandchildren, her dear sisters-in-law Kay Weatherford of Dallas and Mary Ann Taylor of Neosho, MO, sons-in-law Joe Jaworski and Phil Wilson of Manley, Cheshire UK, and her nephews John Ramey of Los Angeles, CA and Max and Dan Dunham of Dallas.
Her dear friend and doctor wrote, “She will be sorely missed by many, and that is the highest compliment a person can receive.”
We shall meet again on the morrow; until then, farewell.
The family requests that memorials be sent to Trinity Episcopal Church, 2216 Ball, Galveston TX 77550or to Opera in the Heights to PO Box 7887, Houston TX 77270.
Memorial Services will be conducted at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1:30 November 23 by Reverend Susan Kennard. A memorial service in Dallas will be held in the early Spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.