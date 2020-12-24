Judy Darlene Laymance-Pace

TEXAS CITY — Judy Laymance-Pace passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 due to complications from cancer. She was 57 years of age. Judy was born August 30, 1963 and was a lifelong resident of Texas City, Texas. She worked in both the education and healthcare professions and took great pride in taking care of people.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Ginger Pace of Texas City; her son, James Pace; her daughter, Brittany Pace and five grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Hazel; her brother, Burnice and her brother, Roger Lynn.
A visitation will be held on 10:00 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at noon. Both events will take place at the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765 (facing Highway 3) in Texas City. 409-933-4300. Interment will follow the Celebration at Hayes Grace Memorial Park located at 10708 Highway 6 in Hitchcock, Texas. All memorials may be sent to the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.