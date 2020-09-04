LA MARQUE—On Sunday, August 23, 2020, God called my name, JaTaria Lynn Taylor Smith, and being a dedicated servant, I answered His call to come home to Glory.
I was born on January 12, 1994 in Texas City, to Tracey L. Gary Taylor and Orlando P. Taylor. I graduated from La Marque High School, Class of 2012. I furthered my education at Texas College, in Tyler, where I was recognized annually during their Honors Convocation. I graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work, and was pursuing my Master’s degree at Walden University.
I accepted Christ at an early age and united with McKinney Memorial UMC in La Marque, and was baptized. I was eager to do my best for the Master, working in His vineyard. I was a dedicated member of the church, having served as a member of the Praise Dance Team and Youth Choir. I also participated in activities with the African American Historic Preservation Committee (1867 Settlement District). While attending Texas College, I joined and was a faithful member of Divine Destiny Childress Deliverance Temple in Tyler. I married the love of my life, Ronnie, on November 23, 2019. To our union, a precious baby boy was created. The day before his scheduled arrival, God instead called us both home.
Upon my heavenly entrance with my newborn son, Isaiah McCoy Smith, I was welcomed by my grandparents, Alice Taylor, Elizabeth Roberts, and Mack C. Gary, Jr. I leave my most loving and cherished memories in the hearts of my beloved husband, Ronnie Dewayne Smith; parents, Tracey L. Womack (Timothy) and Orlando P. Taylor; grandmother, Vera Lee Bell Gary (“Granny”); sister, Jacey Lynn Justice; aunts, Gwendolyn Cassimere and Renee Taylor; uncles, Dr. Frankie E. Taylor and Ronnie Williams; godfather, Richard (“Ricky”) Taylor, Jr.; and a host of other relatives, my church families, and dear friends.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at New Life Community Church, 1201 N NW Loop 323 in Tyler, with Bishop Mertis M. Bartley, II, officiating. I will then be laid to rest there, with Baby Isaiah in my arms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.