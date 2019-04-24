Sarah Catherine (Wells) Derkowski was born in Galveston on June 6, 1979 and died at home in Houston on April 20, 2019, surrounded by her family, just a few weeks before her 40th birthday.
She is survived by her husband, Brian Derkowski and children, Emily (age 7) and Andrew (age 5); her mother Jean Cook (husband Carl); father Kevon Wells (wife Kimberly); sister Rachel Parker (husband Brad); and brother Caleb Wells (wife Lauren).
Sarah is preceded in death by her loving grandparents and her step-brother, David Jolly. She is also survived by a large family, including aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Sarah earned two degrees in Biomedical Engineering from Texas A&M University, a BS in 2001 and MS in 2002. As a newly-minted biomedical engineer, she worked for Wyle Laboratories, contractor to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, to support Space Shuttle Medical Hardware Development. Her reputation as a respected engineer was known across multiple NASA centers around the country. It was here that she would meet Brian.
Sharing her time between work and family, Sarah adored her talented husband, Brian, and her beautiful children. Sarah loved people, both family and friends, and all have stories to tell about special times with her. Sarah loved and cared for her precious children; she taught and guided them, and generously gave her love and laughter.
Reaching deep, her spirit prevailed even as her strength failed. The last two years of Sarah’s life were difficult, experiencing endless treatments, medicines and doctor visits, all for the sake of extending her time to be there for her family. She endured so much with perseverance, grace and dignity. Sarah’s life among us has been cut short, too short by our human expectations, but her example of a life well-lived is enduring.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1903 Church St., Galveston, Texas. Private family interment will be at Galveston’s Evergreen Cemetery, where generations of Sarah’s family are interred.
In lieu of flowers, donations to MD Anderson Cancer Center or your favorite charity are welcomed. For those who wish to send online condolences or sign the guest book, please go to jlevyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.