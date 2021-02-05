Joe J McClellan, Jr.

TEXAS CITY — Joe McClellan, 92, a long-time resident of Texas City, passed away peacefully with family present in Austin on January 25, 2021.
Joe was born in a farmhouse on October 25, 1928 in Hunt County near Wolfe City in East Texas. When he was 15, his family moved off the farm to Commerce where he went to high school and completed college with a degree in chemistry.
Joe's career began as a high school teacher in Laredo. There he met the love of his life, Judy, and they married in 1951. After a short time teaching junior college in Greenville, Joe got a "good-paying" job with Phillips Petroleum in Borger. In 1953, Joe and Judy began their family with the arrival of Danny and, in 1955, Tari was born. In 1956, Joe moved his growing family across the state to Texas City where he began a long career with Monsanto. Their third child, Chris, was born in Texas City in 1960.
Joe served 9 years in the National Guard and Army Reserve from 1946 to 1955. He was also a founding member of the "Wizard Club" (aka, "Old Forts' Club") a group of retired friends who, after 30 years, still meet regularly to solve the world's problems.
Joe was married to his beloved wife, Judy, for 64 years. She preceded him in death in 2015. Joe is survived by his three children: Danny and his wife Bobbie of Austin, Chris and his wife Pam of Austin and Teresa and her husband, Steve of Pearland.
Joe was also blessed with seven loving and successful grandchildren who, in order of arrival, are: Sean, Sarah, Graham, Andrew (and wife, Anna), Connor (and wife Fiona), Kate, and Caroline. And only a year ago, Joe got to celebrate the arrival of his first great-grandchild and a new generation, Anna and Andrew's new baby, Britt Alan McClellan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.