SANTA FE—Mrs. Elizabeth Jeannette (Rice) McCollum passed from this life Monday, August 6, 2018, in Webster, Texas.
Elizabeth was born July 22, 1949 in Galveston and had been a Galveston county resident all her life. She worked for American National Insurance Company as a bookkeeper before she began her career as a stay at home mom. Her playful attitude always created a fun environment for friends and family, especially when it came to card games and board games. When she wasn’t playing around, you could find Elizabeth doing what she was most passionate about… gardening. Tending to her flowers, even on the hottest of days, brought a smile to her face. She was also an avid collector of anything turtle, and like the turtles she so fondly collected, Elizabeth was a wise and patient woman who will be missed by those who were lucky enough to know her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Harry and Helen Cecile (Mullen) Rice, Sr.; husband, Robert McCollum.
Survivors include her sons, Robert Jason McCollum and wife, Dena, Jeremy Bruce McCollum and wife, Monica of Santa Fe; brothers, James Harry Rice, Jr., of Webster, Noah Sterling Rice of Galveston, John Henry Rice of Waco; brother-in-law, Michael Elmo McCollum of Bayou Vista; mother-in-law, Ida Elizabeth McCollum of La Marque; grandchildren, Joshua Jade McCollum, Matthew John McCollum, Cameron Henry McCollum, Caleb Preston McCollum; fur baby, Gidget; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 11, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Reverend Katharine Redpath officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Caleb McCollum, Cameron McCollum, Joshua McCollum, Matthew McCollum, John Rice and Wayne Rice.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Elizabeth’s name to Epilepsy Foundation, 2401 Fountain View Drive, Houston, Texas 77057. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.