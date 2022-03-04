Linda Darlene Booma Laiche

GALVESTON, TX — Linda “Booma” Darlene Laiche, was born June 01, 1948 in Galveston, Texas to James L. Anderson and Johnnye Killough.
In earlier years, Linda was employed with ANICO and then Texas City ISD Transportation Department (A School Bus driver for the hearing impaired).
She was joined in holy matrimony with David J. Laiche for 53 years. To this union two children were born.
She enjoyed bowling, casino’s, traveling, and was an avid BINGO player. She was a huge fan and during baseball season, she could be found cheering on her favorite team, the Houston Astros.....
Linda departed this life peacefully at home on February 26, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother and father.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband David, her daughter Deanna David (Melvin), daughter Paula Lazenby (Ron), sisters, Ginger Leake and Gina Beeman. Sister-in-Laws, Lynn Laiche, Elizabeth Laiche, and Leslie Millet. She also leaves behind two grandchildren, Miranda Rilat, Mason David; three step-grandchildren, Rebecca, Jesse, and Eliza. Her best friend and cousin, Carolyn Smith and a hand-picked grandson, Cory Lyle, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Per her wishes there will be no services. A private family service will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery at a later date. A special thank you to Dr. Lakhai of Texas Oncology and Silverado Hospice.
