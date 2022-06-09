SANTA FE — Mr. Donald Geesing, 81 years old, passed away June 6, 2022.
Donald was born in Charlestown, Arkansas in 1941 to Joe and Julia Geesing and moved to Houston in the 1950's. He married Roma Wilkirson in 1963 and moved to Galveston County in 1966 - raising three sons. Donald worked for TxDOT for 34 years before retiring. He owned and operated Geese Key and Lock Shop before retiring in 2019.
Donald was involved with the Boy Scouts as a leader and enjoyed doing activities with his sons such as camping, canoeing and hiking in the mountains, helping all three sons earn their Eagle Scout rank. He was a devoted member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church for 55 years.
Donald was proceeded in death by his parents, Joe and Julia Geesing; brother and sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Roma; sons, Russell Geesing and wife, Beth, Ronald Geesing and wife, Julie, James Geesing and wife, Sheila; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 - 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2022 at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with a Rosary to follow at 6:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 10114 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas 77563, Santa Fe Senior Center, 14304 Beriton Street, Santa Fe, Texas 77517 or a charity of your choice. www.hayesfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.