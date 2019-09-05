Dollie Bell Williams passed away at her home on Friday, August 30, 2019. She was a long-time resident of Texas City, TX and a retiree of UTMB Galveston, TX.
She is survived by her children, Phillisha De Cloute, Peddis Ray, Stacy Ray and Rodney Ray. She has grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
Services will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 beginning at 9:00 a.m. with a Visitation followed by a Celebration of Her Life at 10:00 a.m. Both Services will be held at First Missionary Baptist Church 2120 36TH ST N Texas City, TX 77590. The Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery La Marque, TX 77568.
Memorials may be sent to Bay Area Funeral Directors 5410 FM 1765 Texas City, TX 77590.
