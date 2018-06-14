Hudson
A memorial service for Rosa Hudson will be held today at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, 3828 Ave. O, Galveston.
Encarnacion
Funeral Mass for Lourdes Encarnacion will be held today at 9 a.m. in the chapel of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Houston National Cemetery in Houston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Cavness
Funeral service for Edward Cavness will be held today at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 E. Main St., League City.
Campbell
Funeral service for Calwin Campbell will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of All Saints' Episcopal Church. Entombment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Mausoleum under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.