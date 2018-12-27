Odell Albert Griggs, Sr. was born to the late Junior Albert Griggs and the late Ruby Dent Hamilton on August 4, 1932 in Forest City, Arkansas. He was a veteran of the Korean War. He retired from Diamond Shamrock as a Shift Superintendent in Deer Park, Texas. He later started his second career managing Kentucky Fried Chicken Restaurants. He enjoyed martial arts, chest, fishing, bowling and watching football. Nothing gave him joy like traveling in his RV with his wife and grandchildren. Odell was a man of great stature, known for his infectious smile, hearty life and great storytelling. He will most certainly be missed by family and friends alike as he never met a stranger!
Odell departed this life on Tuesday, December 19, 2018. He is preceded in death by his parents, beloved son, Steve Griggs; siblings and other love ones.
His memory will live in the hearts of his family: wife, Fannie Griggs; children, Debra Griggs-White, Odell Griggs Jr. and Freeman (Sandy) Griggs; siblings, Ralph (Rosie) Griggs, Terry (Ann) Griggs, Deborah Franklin, Sheila (Warren) Griggs-Lacy and Courtland Davis; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services will be held Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway in Texas City, TX, beginning with a visitation at 11:00 am and a chapel service to follow at noon. All memorials may be sent to the funeral home. www.carnesfuneralhome.com.
