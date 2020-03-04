Cline
Celebration of life service for Billie Cline will be held today at 10:30am at Heritage Park Baptist Church under the direction of Scott Funeral Home of Alvin, TX.
Fleming
Celebration of life service for Claudia Fleming will be held today at 7:00pm at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, TX.
Mendoza
Funeral services for Marcelino Mendoza will be held today at 1:00pm at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Proudy
Funeral mass for Mary Proudy will be held today at 10:00am at St. mary's Catholic Church in League City, TX.
Rivera
Funeral mass for Zenaida Rivera will be held today at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Church under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
