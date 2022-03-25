Rogers

Services for Kevon Rogers will be held at 1:00pm, Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Top Water Grill, Ave. O in San Leon, Tx

Hobgood-Wilson

Services for Evelyn Hobgood-Wilson will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 302 N. Oak St. Texas City, 77591

Payne

Services for Albert Payne will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Ave. La Marque, 77568

Hughes

Funeral services for Dr. Nancy Ellen Lefeber Hughes will be held on today at 11 am at Trinity Episcopal Church in Galveston.

