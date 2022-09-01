Barbara Louise Watson

LEAGUE CITY, TX — Barbara L Watson passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022. She was born in Grundy, VA to Charles and Dixie Radford on January 4, 1935. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Bill Watson, her parents, Charles and Dixie and her sister, Betty Ann Murrin.
Survivors are her sons William (Bill) and wife Yolanda Watson and Charles (Chuck) and wife Lynn Watson and grandchildren Laura Watson-Taylor, Melissa Watson, Kevin (and Brittany) Watson, Eric Watson, Ryan Watson (and Lauren Jobe) and her great grandchildren Andrew Watson, Kane Watson, Logan Watson, and Bailey Watson and her beloved pet and companion, Schatzie.
Visitation will be on September 6, 2022 at Forest Park East Funeral Home 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, TX 77598 from 6 to 8. Her memorial service will be September 7 at 10 am at the First United Methodist Church of Dickinson, 200 FM 517 West, Dickinson, TX 77539 with Rev Jim Jackson and Rev Sharon Sabom officiating followed by the interment at Forest Park East at 12 noon. A celebration of life reception will follow in the Reflection room in the funeral home.
Barbara retired from the Union Carbide Texas City plant. She had been very active in her church and the Empty Stocking program. She was passionate about her Hospice Care Team for 25 years earning recognition as a caregiver/volunteer. She and her husband also volunteered at the Opera House in Galveston.
The Watson family would like to give special thanks to her friends and family at MRC The Crossings for the last six years and a very special thanks to her best friend Sandra (Sandy) Grese who will now become Schatzie’s new Mama.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara’s memory to the Dachshund Rescue of Houston, PO Box 580 Friendswood, TX 77549 or Hospice Care Team, 11441 32nd Avenue N, Ste B, Texas City 77591 or First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 West, Dickinson, TX 77539.
