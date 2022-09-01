Barbara Louise Watson

LEAGUE CITY, TX — Barbara L Watson passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022. She was born in Grundy, VA to Charles and Dixie Radford on January 4, 1935. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Bill Watson, her parents, Charles and Dixie and her sister, Betty Ann Murrin.

Survivors are her sons William (Bill) and wife Yolanda Watson and Charles (Chuck) and wife Lynn Watson and grandchildren Laura Watson-Taylor, Melissa Watson, Kevin (and Brittany) Watson, Eric Watson, Ryan Watson (and Lauren Jobe) and her great grandchildren Andrew Watson, Kane Watson, Logan Watson, and Bailey Watson and her beloved pet and companion, Schatzie.

