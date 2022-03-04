HOUSTON — Lucia Ann Bonno, passed away on Tuesday, the 2nd of March 2022. She was 86 years of age.
She born a child of God on the 18th of November 1935.
Growing up in Houston, the third child of Annie Mortellaro and Frank J. Bonno, Sr. Lucia attended St. Anne School, St. Agnes Academy, and the University of St. Thomas. Lucia worked as an elementary school teacher and then for Baylor College of Medicine Research Physicians in the early days of cardiac research at the Texas Medical Center. Lucia decided to return to school when she was offered a scholarship to the Catholic University of America in Washington D. C. where she was awarded a Master of Social Work. Lucia returned to Houston and took at job in Galveston at UTMB where she remained for over twenty-seven years commuting from Houston daily to eventually retire as a supervisor of Social Workers.
Lucia was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Michael the Archangel Parish since the mid 1980’s.
Preceded in death by her parents and brothers, J.D. Bonno and Frank J. Bonno, Jr, and sister-in-law Antoinette D’Armata Bonno.
Survived by nieces and nephews: Frank M. Bonno, DDS (Debbie), Rosanne Bonno Sicola (John), Louis A. Bonno (Terry), and Thomas G. Bonno (Robin). Many great nieces and nephews, and many cousins.
Lucia was a member of the Catholic Daughters and Socialable Seniors at St. Michael Parish. Lucia was interested in politics, archaeology, antiques, and a strong advocate for higher education. “One day at a time” was her mantra.
A mass of Christian Burial is to be conducted at one o’clock in the afternoon on Thursday, the 10th of March, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1801 Sage Road in Houston. The family will receive friends during a visitation in the church which is to commence prior to the service at twelve o’clock noon.
The Rite of Committal is to follow, via escorted cortege, at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery in Houston.
Please visit Lucia’s online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com, where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.
