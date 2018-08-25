Gerald Michael Naquin, 83, of Dickinson, TX passed away August 23, 2018 in League City, TX. Mr. Naquin was born January 20, 1935 in Galveston, TX. He is a graduate of LaPorte Highschool, then served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1955 to 1961 and attended Alvin Community College. Gerald has resided in Dickinson for the past 20 years. He was a former member of the La Marque Elks Lodge and loved to fish, play golf and dance. Gerald worked for Rohm and Haas Company for 35 years as an electrician.
Mr. Naquin is preceded in death by his parents Lenies and Ruth Naquin; sister and brother-in-law Nandine and Norman Belle and grandson Chad Ryman.
Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 44 years Mary A. Naquin; two daughters Traci Whelton King and husband Johnny, Cindy Whelton Ryman and husband Jeff, Sr.; one son Rob Whelton and wife Darlene; two brothers David Naquin and wife Nadine and Donny Naquin and wife Faye; six grandchildren Jeff Ryman, Jr. and wife Tai, Bryce Whelton, Hannah Whelton, Grant Whelton, Audrey King and Ashton King; two great grandchildren Trae Ryman and Avery Ryman along with numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial visitation 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a vigil at 7:00 p.m. on Monday August 27, 2018 at Crowder Funeral Home 851 F.M. 517 Dickinson, TX with Father Clint Ressler officiating. A memorial mass will be 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday August 28, 2018 at Shrine Of The True Cross 300 F.M. 517 Rd. East Dickinson, TX with Father Larry Wilson officiating.
In Lieu of Flowers please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital of the charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.