Mr. Baldemar Fuentes Ramos passed away on September 21, 2019 in Galveston, Texas. He was born in Las Encinas, Mexico on January 8, 1932 to Leopoldo Fuentes and Maria del Refugio Ramos.
Baldemar is survived by his wife, Elida Fuentes; children: Baldemar A. Fuentes and wife, Liliana; and Aracely Fuentes; grandchildren: Aldair Fuentes, Fabricio Frattini, and Eyleen Fuentes; brothers and sisters: Pura Zulema Fuentes, Enelda Fuentes, Raymundo Fuentes, and Jesus Fuentes; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 4th, at New Life Church, 6328 Heards Lane, Galveston, Texas 77551.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Baldemar’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.