KATY — Natalia Castillo Ward age 79 of Katy died Thursday February 18, 2021 at The Veranda House in Sealy. Funeral services are 6:30pm Tuesday February 23, 2021 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 5:00pm.
Natalia was born December 1, 1941 in Galveston to Marciano and Felipa Sifuentes Castillo. She worked many years in Patient finance at St. Luke's Hospital System. She loved cats. She loved her many friends and family. She enjoyed camping and traveling to her children's homes where she would spend quality time with them in S. Houston, Florida, Galveston, Pearland and Katy. She loved to travel and even went as far as Japan. Natalia made a strong impression on her family and her memory will forever be revered.
She was preceded in death by her parents Marciano and Felipa Castillo and her brother Justo Castillo. Survivors include her daughters Maria Inez Soto and husband Joe of S. Houston and Estelle Garza and husband Tony of Katy; son Manuel Navarro, III and wife Patricia of Florida; sisters Frances Gomez of Galveston, Lupe Brown of Dallas and Rosie Dinardo of Magnolia; brother Louis Castillo and wife Gloria of Galveston; 11 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends.
Memorial donations may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org
