LAMARQUE — Elizabeth Ann Peterson passed away at Harbor Hospice in Houston on August 25, 2021. She was 75.
Elizabeth was born in Texas City to Edward and Helen Frost. She was a graduate of LaMarque High School and worked in Galveston in a medical office and worked for many years at Gulf Greyhound Park in LaMarque. Elizabeth enjoyed being retired, spending time and making memories with family and friends.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Clifford Peterson, as well as a brother, Clyde Frost, and a sister, Sue Robinson. She is survived by her brother, Barry Frost, as well as eight nephews.
Viewing and Visitation will take place on Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 1-3pm in the chapel of Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Fwy., Texas City, Texas 77591. Elizabeth’s Celebration of Life Service will take place from 3-4pm.
