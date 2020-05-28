SANTA FE—
Mr. J. P. Morris passed from this life Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020, in Houston.
J.P. was born January 14, 1941 in Galveston to James and Dorothy (Reese) Morris. On November 24, 1963 he married Josephine Raitano, and together they created a loving home for their family in Santa Fe. J.P. was a hard worker and dedicated over 20 years at Amoco Oil as a pipefitter before retiring in 1995. He enjoyed traveling and camping with his family any chance he could but most times you could find him in his garage. He loved working in his garage and was a skilled mechanic especially when it came to hot rods and show cars. J.P.’s passion for cars always lead him to the next drag race or car show coming to town. He played pranks and taught us lessons that we’ll never forget, and we’ll miss him greatly.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Marie “Jo” (Raitano) Morris; parents; step-father, Dimitri Chionsini.
Survivors include his sons, James Paul Morris, II of Santa Fe, Todd Douglas Morris of League City; grandchildren, James Paul “Jake” Morris, III and Adrianna Marie “Addy” Morris.
A casual gathering will be from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Mr. James Morris’ home, 12232 11th Street, Santa Fe, Texas.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in J. P.’s name to the charity of your choice. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.