Warren David Flowers passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the age of 54 in Galveston, Texas. He was one of four children born to Warren and Bernice Flowers and was the beloved husband of Anne Flowers for 16 years.
David graduated from Texas City High School, Class of 1984 after which he began his career as a body shop manager in the auto body repair industry. After many years of management, he became the proud owner of Preferred Collision Center in Texas City, Texas.
David was a longtime resident of Texas City, Texas and a member of the Santa Fe Family Worship Center, pastored by Tim Gregory. He enjoyed bowling, working on cars and the bright lights of the casinos; but the greatest love of his life was his family, especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Warren Peyton Flowers, and sister, Cynthia Bernice Flowers.
David is survived by his wife, Anne Flowers of Texas City; mother, Bernice Flowers of Texas City; daughter, Amanda Banks and husband, Brent of Fort Worth; son, Justin Flowers and Kaylin Parker of Dickinson; step-son, Larry Hernandez and Monique Chlamon of League City; step-son, Alan Hernandez and wife Blanca of League City; step-daughter, Felisia Hernandez of Texas City; and grandchildren Rylan, Bryson, Everett, Mason, Aria, Noah and Logan.
Pallbearers are John Austin, Shawn Meadows, Tim Corrigan, Earl Mendenhall, David Winton and Cody Harrison.
Visitation for friends and family will be held at Carnes Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 from 10am to 12pm, followed immediately by a funeral service. Burial will take place at Galveston Memorial Park.
