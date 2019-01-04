The Mark Family of Dickinson invites their friends and family to celebrate the life of their beloved father and grandfather, Truitt K. Mark, Sr. on Monday, January 7, 2019, at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 2901 MLK in Dickinson. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by services at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at 2:15 p.m. at Houston National Cemetery. Pastor Amos Sowell, officiating and Pastor Lewis D. Little, eulogist.
A longtime resident of Dickinson, Mr. Mark was a renowned trumpet player. Left to celebrate his legacy are his children, Truitt K. Mark, Jr. (Tresa), Karen Hill (Rob), Finis Mark and Justin Mark (Karena); 8 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and a host of family and friends.
