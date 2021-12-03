GALVESTON — Mrs. Guadalupe "Lupe" Vasquez, 88, of Galveston died Sunday, November 28, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family. Born January 15, 1933 in Yoakum, Texas, Lupe was retired from Kroger after 32 years, where she was Produce Manager for numerous years. She was a devout Catholic and a member of Holy Family Parish. She never met a stranger and all who met her, both children and adults alike, were drawn to her personality. She had a smile that lit up the room and her laugh was contagious. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and Friend. She will be sadly missed by all of those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents Braulia and Mateo Lopez; husband of 38 years, Guadalupe "Alex" Vasquez; brothers, Santiago Lopez, Ysidro Lopez, Martin Lopez, Ray Lopez, Jesse Lopez and Mateo Lopez, Jr; sisters, Benita Lopez, Margaret Canales and Amelia Reyna.
She is survived by daughter Theresa Vasquez of Galveston; son Gary Vasquez of Galveston; grandchildren Victoria Weade of Tampa, Florida, Kevin Weade of Staunton, Virginia and Angie Imerito of Galveston; sisters Beatrice Navaira of Victoria, Texas, Jeannie Vasquez of Costa Mesa, California; brothers Fred Lopez of La Marque, Texas and Joe Lopez of Victoria, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews; and her special little companion, "Missy".
Visitation will be held at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home on Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., with a Rosary to begin at 7:00 P.M., with Deacon Sam Dell'Olio officiating. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 10:00 A.M., with Father Jude Ezuma officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Weade, Dustin O'Daniel, Feliciano Canales, David Alcala, John Hearn and Wesley Flowers.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Miss Stacy and Miss Nescie with A-Med Hospice for their kindness and compassion for our Mother during this difficult time. The family would also like to thank Mary Ventacur for staying with our mother during the day so we could go to work and do our grocery shopping. For the short time Mary was there, they formed a special bond.
